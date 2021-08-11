Cancel
‘Free Guy’ stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery share how movie set in video game world is filled with humanity

Derrick
 8 days ago

For stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, “Free Guy” is a video game movie that goes to the next level. The actors appreciate how the story about a background character in an online game who suddenly develops a sense of purpose is filled with thought-provoking moments in addition to all of the fun ones.

