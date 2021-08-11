Cancel
Technology

Poco X3 Pro state

xda-developers
 8 days ago

Hi, I am thinking to buy x3 Pro, but at first i want to know if all problems are already fixed. I read a lot of comments about problems, but most of these comments are 3+ months old, so... 1) under load it gets very hot. Throttling... Just by running...

forum.xda-developers.com

#Vibration#Poco X3#Antutu#Laggy Ui
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Technologygsmarena.com

Poco X3 GT review

Poco recently unveiled a couple of GT phones with the Poco X3 GT and Poco F3 GT. The duo is aimed at different regions - the X3 is for the middle East and Asia excluding India, while the F3 model is an India-exclusive. These new GT versions are meant to deliver speed on the budget, and they sure look intriguing. Today we are meeting the Poco X3 GT and we are ready to put it through its paces.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Poco F2 stuck on loading

I have changed battery for my poco f2. After installing new battery and trying to switch my phone back its stuck on loading. I mean it switch on goes to the 5G logo and switch off. Or if I will plug cable (to the pc or charger) it always goes to the 5G logo and reboots again.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Treblab X3 Pro Review

The Treblab X3 Pro are an affordable set of true wireless earbuds designed for regular gym goers and runners on a strict budget. During testing they impressed, offering a rock solid fit, good, albeit not best in class, audio quality and reliable battery life. Availability. UKRRP: £50. USARRP: $70. Key...
Technologytechworm.net

Poco Acknowledges Heating Issue Affecting Some Poco F3 GT Users

Xiaomi-backed Poco had launched its latest gaming smartphone, Poco F3 GT in India last month. However, some users of F3 GT units have already started complaining about overheating issues while using the handset. Following user complaints, Poco has acknowledged the heating problem in the MIUI Bug Report For POCO Devices...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Honor Magic3 Pro

The Honor Magic3 Pro comes with 6.76-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor under the hood. Specifications also include 4600mAh battery with 66W charging speed, Quad camera setup on the back with 50MP main sensor and 13MP front selfie camera. Prices start from €1099.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Oppo Find X2 Pro CPH2025 Demo removal/Flash

I bought an Ex-demo phone last week and it is working fine like a normal phone, the Oppo Code has been entered and the Display mode has been disabled but there are some display features are still within the phone, such as it will only let you set up a pin code like 12345! & Ad starts running if i keep the phone idle for few minutes.
Electronicsxda-developers

Modifying Bluetooth stack?

So I basically had a look at matlog and wanted to experiment with getting my Galaxy Buds Pro to negotiate at higher bit rates. AAC is negotiating at 256, SBC Dual Channel at 449. I had a poke around and eventually learned that, realistically, I have to change the default...
Technologyxda-developers

[P40 Pro GMS Installed] Chrome/Trichrome Update install location?

I have a P40 Pro GMS fully working with google services & push notifications big thanks to googlefier & Icebox. But I wanted to update googlechrome and every time I got the message: App incompatible. found to solve this by downloading webview(Trichrome). the strange thing was that package installer kept...
Technologyxda-developers

Help reflashing an Android 8.1 car mirror

I bought an Android rearview mirror from Amazon a few months ago, didn't do much with it except installed Waze, but a few weeks ago it got stuck in a boot loop alternating between the "4G ADAS MIRROR" boot screen and the Android "No command" screen. Just constantly loops in that state.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series

After rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro early in June this year, OnePlus is now rolling out a new stable update for the devices. The update brings several changes, including support for the new OnePlus Buds Pro, screenshot support for AOD, and the latest Android security patches, among other things.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ADB Wifi, how to specify port and have it fix

I am successfully using ADB Wifi with my Android 11 device. But each time you connect to the device using adb from the PC, you have to check the port number first at it is randomly defined by Android ! (the IP is fix as I have fixed it on my home network)
Electronicssoftpedia.com

PhotoResize Pro

Comes in handy to any user that needs to resize and optimize a large number of images as fast as possible. Moreover, PhotoResize Pro features with complete support for TIFF, PNG, RAW and JPEG formats, among others, but also supports RAW files you took with your DSLR camera. On top...
Technologysoftpedia.com

RailModeller Pro

Before creating a model railroad, there is a lot of preparation to be done. If you don't play everything properly, you may end up ordering too many or not enough parts, or they may just not go together at all. RailModeller Pro was created to help you design everything virtually,...
Computersxda-developers

What colors does the HP Pavilion Aero 13 come in?

By now, you’ve probably heard about the HP Pavilion Aero. Touted as the lightest consumer laptop in HP’s lineup, this is an incredibly promising device, and potentially one of HP’s best. It weighs less than 2.2lbs (or less than 1kg), but it still has a solid amount of power. For its starting price of $749.99, the HP Pavilion Aero packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 16:10 Full HD+ display, which is fantastic, especially when you consider its weight too. But the Pavilion Aero has even more going for it, and that’s personalization. Unlike many other laptops in this price range, the HP Pavilion Aero comes in four different colors. Usually, to get anything other than silver or black, you need to get a cheap plastic laptop, and even those aren’t that common.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

PSA: DO NOT use the DSU Loader on the N200 - you will BRICK

There have been multiple reports of people bricking their devices after flashing a GSI with the DSU Loader found in Developer Options. In fact, I was probably the first guy to brick my N200 by installing a DSU to it. After installing a DSU and rebooting, the phone will attempt to boot the GSI and then show a Qualcomm CrashDump screen. After forcing the device to reboot, the phone will show a screen that says "Your device is corrupt" and will no longer boot. Although it is possible to boot into Fastboot mode, the phone will refuse to boot to recovery, and many Fastboot commands do not work since the bootloader is locked. Since there are no MSM tools available yet and the remote service team at OP support doesn't have the ROM files for this phone, your only option at this point would be to request a repair from OnePlus under warranty.
Technologyxda-developers

Google is preparing to finally add an app launcher to the Nest Hub

Google is reportedly testing a new UI on the Nest Hub Max that adds a traditional app launcher on the home screen to access and manage apps. The new app launcher was first spotted by Reddit user linardni last week, who received the feature as part of the Preview Program (via 9to5Google). The new interface adds a row of apps that can be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display. The row displays six app icons by default, while tapping on the “See all” button opens up the app drawer with big, round icons arranged in a 3×6 grid. Apps are shown alphabetically, and you can swipe from the left to go back to the home screen. Swiping left from the clock face still brings up suggestions cards, so it appears the app drawer may co-exist alongside the cards interface instead of replacing it.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SK hynix 2TB Gold P31 SSD features gold PCB

SK hynix has introduced a new 2TB Gold P31 Ultra-low-power Solid State Drive (SSD) following on from the release last year of the 1 TB and 500 GB capacities. The 2TB version is finished with a black-color PCB (Printed Circuit Board) instead of the usual green and will be available to purchase in a few days time from August the 23rd via Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale allowing you to bag a bargain if you need to upgrade or purchase a new SSD for your new rig.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Are the haptics good quality and is under screen fingerprint sensor reliable?

Dec 2, 2011 1,683 594 London Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Hi all, I still have a Google Pixel 2 and I am looking to upgrade my phone for a long time! I tried the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G earlier this year. But unfortunately, it had a few issues such as: (1) under screen optical fingerprint sensor was very unreliable and often did not register my fingerprint, (2) the vibration motor was very low quality and it did not have the good quality snappy haptics feel of more premium phones like my Pixel 2. It felt so cheap. And (3) audio quality in phone calls was bad. There was too much noise and crackling sounds in phone calls.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.

