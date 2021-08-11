Poco X3 Pro state

There have been multiple reports of people bricking their devices after flashing a GSI with the DSU Loader found in Developer Options. In fact, I was probably the first guy to brick my N200 by installing a DSU to it. After installing a DSU and rebooting, the phone will attempt to boot the GSI and then show a Qualcomm CrashDump screen. After forcing the device to reboot, the phone will show a screen that says "Your device is corrupt" and will no longer boot. Although it is possible to boot into Fastboot mode, the phone will refuse to boot to recovery, and many Fastboot commands do not work since the bootloader is locked. Since there are no MSM tools available yet and the remote service team at OP support doesn't have the ROM files for this phone, your only option at this point would be to request a repair from OnePlus under warranty.