Equifax to acquire Appriss Insights for USD 1.825 bln

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal data, analytics, and technology company Equifax has signed an agreement to acquire Appriss Insights, a comprehensive source of risk and criminal justice intelligence, for USD 1.825 billion. In conjunction with the acquisition, Equifax will receive a tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of approximately...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nordic Capital, Insight Partners to buy Inovalon in $7.3 bln deal

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Healthcare software maker Inovalon Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken private by a consortium including buyout groups Nordic Capital and Insight Partners in a deal valued at about $7.3 billion. Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each...
aithority.com

Litera Acquires Concep to Help Firms Grow With Data-Driven Insights About Their Client Engagements

Litera acquires UK-based Concep to combine email and marketing capabilities with data insights from the Firm Intelligence platform to grow client businesses. Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced it has acquired Concep, a leading provider of B2B relationship marketing technology for law firms, corporations, and professional and financial services.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Equifax acquires Louisville-based company for more than $1.8 billion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Equifax has agreed to buy Appriss Insights, a Louisville-based company, for more than $1.8 billion. Appriss' headquarters is on Linn Station Road. The company is now global and provides data that's used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and health care credentialing. Appriss...
helpnetsecurity.com

HID Global acquires Omni-ID to exted RFID portfolio and broaden footprint in Asia

HID Global announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China. “I am very pleased to...
thepaypers.com

Deko acquires integration specialist Imegamedia

UK-based retail finance platform Deko has announced the acquisition of technology services provider Imegamedia. The deal, which includes 100% acquisition of the Imegamedia Services and TrueInnovation businesses, is meant to enhance Deko’s integration service. All of Imegamedia’s existing partners will continue to receive the same levels of service as part of the deal and will also have access to new and enhanced features.
Businessthepaypers.com

AML RightSource acquires QuantaVerse

AML RightSource (AMLRS), a provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance solutions, has acquired QuantaVerse. QuantaVerse uses data science to automate and improve financial crime identification, alert investigations, and the documentation of investigation results. It uses robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to automate financial crime identification and investigation, helping to rid organisations of money laundering and other financial crime related to drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism, and political corruption.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Chime raises USD 750 mln in Series G funding

Chime has raised USD 750 million in a Series G funding round that values the fintech company at USD 25 billion. Chime is a challenger bank known for fee-free banking, early paydays for those who use direct deposit and a feature that lets users go negative in their accounts without overdraft fees. The bank said it intends to invest the new capital in scaling operations, as well as launching new products and services.
Businessthepaypers.com

Å½ltý melon, Salt Edge partner for Open Banking lending

Å½ltý melón, a Slovak P2P lending platform, joined forces with Salt Edge, a player in developing Open Banking solutions, to implement PSD2-integrated access to clients’ bank data. Å½ltý melón works as the connecting link between people who need to borrow money with those who want to invest. Joining forces with...
thepaypers.com

Azentio to acquire software assets from Path Solutions

Azentio Software, a Singapore-based software products business, has announced a binding agreement to acquire certain software assets from Path Solutions. These assets include the flagship products iMAL, iSHRAQ, Path Digital and Path Analytics. Path Solutions is a provider of core banking software. The transaction is contingent on obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will strengthen Azentio’s banking portfolio by adding complimentary core banking software capabilities and a full spectrum of next generation solutions focused on Islamic banks and financial institutions.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Seismic raises fresh funds at $3 bln valuation; acquires Lessonly

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Software maker Seismic said on Monday it has raised $170 million in fresh capital at a $3 billion valuation and will use part of the funds for the acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed online sales coaching platform. The funding nearly doubles the valuation of Seismic,...
thepaypers.com

RBC Ventures introduces money management app Mydoh

Canada-based VC firm RBC Ventures has released Mydoh, a money management app and Smart Card aimed for the financial education of the young public. The Smart Card includes a digital and physical Visa Prepaid Card1. Mydoh is designed to enable the right spending habits at a young age and empower youth to experience financial independence. The Mydoh app is available on iOS and Android devices across Canada and is offered and operated by Royal Bank of Canada. While backed by the security and trust of RBC, Mydoh is also available to customers of other Canadian banks.
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank to acquire SME payments solution provider Bento Technologies

US Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies (Bento for Business), a fintech based in US providing payment and expense management services to SMEs. The Bento platform offers businesses tools to manage card-based payments and other expenses via spend tracking and card transaction controls. The acquisition is part of the vision at US Bank to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses.
modernreaders.com

RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,467 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. A...
thepaypers.com

IIFL, FinBox to offer digital credit access to MSMEs

IIFL Finance, a finance and investments company, has partnered with India-based fintech FinBox, to offer digital credit products to its merchants. The investment services company will offer digital credit avenues to its merchants, B2B ecommerce traders, using FinBox’s embedded buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) and working capital credit products. Through this partnership, IIFL and FinBox will disburse loans over the next 2 quarters, through a digital model.
Stocksthepaypers.com

Crypto company FalconX raises USD 210 mln, now valued at USD 3.75 bln

FalconX has announced a USD 210 million Series C financing round, valuing the company at USD 3.75 billion. FalconX is a digital assets and cryptocurrency financial services company that provides institutions trading, credit, and clearing across major cryptocurrencies. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Sapphire Ventures and existing investors B Capital Group and Tiger Global Management, with participation from Mirae Asset.
metroatlantaceo.com

Equifax Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Health e(fx)

Equifax announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Health e(fx), a leading and experienced provider of Affordable Care Act (ACA) services. As the level of workforce management complexity increases for employers nationwide, businesses require robust services to help automate and reduce process friction within their HR teams. This acquisition will help Equifax Workforce Solutions bring businesses more of the information, insights and solutions they need to help manage through the changes that impact their workforce.
Los Angeles Business Journal

Clearlake, Insight Sell Appriss Unit For $1.8 Billion

Santa Monica-based Clearlake Capital Group and New York private equity firm Insight Partners have agreed to sell a jointly owned data business in an all-cash transaction for $1.83 billion. Clearlake and Insight agreed to spin off Louisville-based Appriss Insights, a unit of Appriss Inc., to Atlanta-based data analytics and technology...
StreetInsider.com

Equifax (EFX) Acquires Appriss Insights for $1.825B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EquifaxÂ® (NYSE: EFX) a global data, analytics and technology company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appriss Insights, a trusted and comprehensive source of risk and criminal justice intelligence, for $1.825 billion. In conjunction with the acquisition, Equifax will receive a tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of approximately $360 million. Appriss Insights, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Insight Partners, provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing. This acquisition will expand the breadth of differentiated data sources "Only Equifax" can provide, expanding the company's market-leading and fast growing Workforce Solutions verification capabilities, enhancing identity and fraud prevention offerings, advancing the strategy for a comprehensive Workforce Solutions data hub, and helping public and private organizations tap into timely, decision-critical data that helps employers reduce workforce risk and communities improve delivery of government entitlement programs. Appriss Insights is expected to generate approximately $150 million of revenue in 2021, up 30% over last year, and the transaction is expected to be strongly accretive to Equifax Adjusted EPS in 2022. An investor call and webcast on the agreement will be held on August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
thepaypers.com

PhonePe concludes USD 700 mln fundraise round

PhonePe, an India-based online payments app, has raised USD 350 million from new and existing investors as part of the USD 700 million round it announced in December 2020. Walmart led the new funding tranche with USD 281.5 million, whereas Tencent contributed with USD 50 million, and Tiger Global put in USD 16.5 million, PhonePe's regulatory filings in Singapore reveal. This marks the first fundraise for the Indian company in 2021.
Businessthepaypers.com

Zevoy partners up with Enfuce as its payment processor

Finland-based expense management fintech Zevoy has chosen fintech Enfuce as its payment service provider. With the partnership with Enfuce, Zevoy will expand its all-in-one expense management solution, powered by Zevoy’s all-in-one Visa business card product, to several European markets. The Zevoy managed to get FSA approvals, Visa Principal Membership and...

