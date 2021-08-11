Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans block effort by Democrats to advance voting and election bill

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats to advance their signature voting and elections overhaul bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning. This was an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats in the chamber to put Republicans on the record on the voting rights package and to demonstrate that they are still trying to pass it despite stiff GOP opposition, a priority for the party and the Biden administration.

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The Rules Committee#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can This Moderate Congressman Stop Pelosi and the Progressives’ Agenda?

When the House of Representatives returns early from summer recess next week to vote on a blueprint for Democrats’ eventual multitrillion-dollar spending bill, the Democratic majority will quickly have to resolve a high-stakes standoff. In one corner: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and a comfortable majority of House Democrats. In the other: nine House moderates, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan but not necessarily accurately named Problem Solvers Caucus.
Congress & CourtsEl Paso News

Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum

“Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate Republicans demand Durham report be make public

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation be allowed to continue and the report be made public. The letter comes amid questions about whether Durham will have funding to continue his investigation past the end...
Congress & Courtsthefreshtoast.com

Democrats Have A Year To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

Chuck Schumer’s dream of advancing nationwide cannabis reform must come now, or else it might not get another chance. Democrats are on borrowed time with respect to their control of Congress, which means they either must work extra hard to ensure the votes necessary to stay in power, or beg, borrow, steal, and call in every favor to see that the party’s agenda is well-served before they are snuffed out by Republicans.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation...
Congress & Courtslc.org

Schumer Tried to Sneak Voter Fraud Bill to Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Around 4:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to slip the so-called “For the People Act” to the U.S. Senate floor for debate. Referred to in the House as HR 1 and in the Senate as S 1/S 2093, this bill would increase voter fraud in any precinct.
Congress & CourtsBeloit Daily News

Sen. Johnson stands for state's rights on voting

Senator Ron Johnson is standing firm against Senate Democrats who are seeking to transfer state control of elections to the federal government. Under Chuck Schumer they are trying to jam through HR1, which was passed by the House earlier this year. Opposition to HR1 has been widespread, even from some Moderate Democrats such as Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) who opposes some of the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy