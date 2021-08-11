Jumia, the National Bank of Egypt join forces for payment services
Ecommerce platform Jumia has partnered with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), to offer some financial services via its payment channel and business line, JumiaPay. Techpoint.Africa reports that the partnership comes after the NBE obtained an approval-in-principle from The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to engage JumiaPay in processing off-the-platform payments for third-party merchants on the Jumia ecommerce marketplace in Egypt.thepaypers.com
