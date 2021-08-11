Jumia, the National Bank of Egypt join forces for payment services

New data released by the payments industry self-regulatory body, Australian Payments Network (AusPayNet), has shown a slight increase in online card fraud in 2020. AusPayNet’s latest payments fraud report shows that the overall spend on Australian cards was down by 2.2% to AUD 801.7 billion, the first drop recorded. The overall value of card fraud increased by 0.6% to AUD 467.6 million, following a 19.5% drop in 2019. Australians are not liable for fraud on their cards and will be reimbursed if they take due care.