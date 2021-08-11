Hurricane Season 2021

Hot air and high humidity will make for an uncomfortable run of days. Rain may not be entirely absent but is far less likely than the last few days. Next 24 Hours: Showers will quickly diminish after sunset followed by clearing skies. Low temperatures will struggle to drop into the mid 70s. Heat will become the big weather story Friday. High temperatures will swell into the low to mid 90s. However, ample humidity will create a heat index, or feels-like temperature over 100 degrees for several hours. The search for a cooling shower will be fruitless for most.