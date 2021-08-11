Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Season 2021

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Nearly five inches of rain could fall with mudslides being a potential risk. Already in the 2021 season, five named systems have formed with Hurricane Elsa being the earliest fifth named storm on record.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Seasons#Mudslides#Extreme Weather
Grace makes landfall in Mexico; Henri to become hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri, which is on track to become our third hurricane of the 2021 season. As of Thursday morning, Grace made landfall south of Tulum, Mexico with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge spreading onshore.
Houston, TXcw39.com

2021 Atlantic Hurricane season standings

HOUSTON (CW39) – So far this hurricane season we have seen 8 named storms develop in the Atlantic Basin. After a lull in tropical activity mid-summer, due to the arrival of Saharan Dust, August is showing an uptick in tropical development. Typically we do not normally see our 8th named storm until September 24th. The forecast for this hurricane season is, “above average”, and we are right on track with that.
NBC Chicago

Farmers' Almanac Predicts ‘Icy, Flaky' Winter for Chicago

Whether Chicago is ready or not, a cold winter season could be just around the corner. According to the latest predictions from the Farmers' Almanac, which says it bases its long-range forecasts on a “mathematical and astronomical formula” developed in 1818, Chicago and the surrounding area is likely in for an "icky, flaky" and cold winter.
Environmentwbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: heat and humidity prevail through weekend

Hot air and high humidity will make for an uncomfortable run of days. Rain may not be entirely absent but is far less likely than the last few days. Next 24 Hours: Showers will quickly diminish after sunset followed by clearing skies. Low temperatures will struggle to drop into the mid 70s. Heat will become the big weather story Friday. High temperatures will swell into the low to mid 90s. However, ample humidity will create a heat index, or feels-like temperature over 100 degrees for several hours. The search for a cooling shower will be fruitless for most.

