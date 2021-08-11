Coronavirus: Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test from attendees

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Organizers of this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will require fans to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide negative test results before attending the four-day event.

According to Rolling Stone and NPR, the popular festival, set for Sept. 2 to 5 in Manchester, Tennessee, took to social media Tuesday to announce the news.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021,” the Facebook post read.

“Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson, is Thursday, August 19th.

“For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm.”

The event will feature performances by more than 150 musicians, including the Grand Ole Opry, the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator and Rufus du Sol, according to the Bonnaroo website.

The news followed a similar announcement by Milwaukee’s Summerfest, also set for September.

The U.S. is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, averaging over 118,000 cases per day – an increase of 86% in two weeks, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Tennessee is averaging about 3,340 cases daily, up 144% over the past 14 days, according to the newspaper.

Commenters on the Bonnaroo Facebook page were divided about the new requirements.

“Thank you for taking this seriously and helping to insure a safe fest! See you all at the farm,” one follower wrote.

“A good reason not to attend,” said another.

