Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Guest Opinion: Acting out over masks, vaccinations is lunacy

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had gotten complacent believing that our town was different. We would never have a problem with political nutcases in our schools. We hold strong beliefs, of course, but nobody would attack others at a school board meeting over whether or not school children should be required to wear masks. In Bucks County we are well read and well advised. We had the data on the surge of cases now involving the unvaccinated and a few that are vaccinated. We know that young children getting COVID-19 is not the small event that was claimed by President Trump. It is serious because of the phenomenal infectious spread of the delta variants. It matters because children were showing symptoms of heart, muscle, and neurological problems caused by even mild cases of COVID; problems that could affect them the rest of their lives. It matters because children can go home infected and that matters to everyone.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Bucks County, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunacy#School Children#Vaccinations#Measles#Veteran#Covid#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 1

Community Policy