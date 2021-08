It's been 50 years since Gene Wilder and the cast of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" hit the big screen with a golden ticket into viewers' hearts. There are many iconic scenes that have become classics since the film's release, like Charlie Bucket in the glass elevator, Augustus Gloop in the chocolate river, and Violet Beauregarde turning into a big blueberry. But there is perhaps no scene more magical than when the lucky golden ticket winners step into Willy Wonka's "Pure Imagination" performance. Reminiscent of when Dorothy steps into Oz, Wilder guides his guests into the Chocolate Room, and the rest is history.