Nuclear power subsidies and the gateway drug to cronyism

You may have read that, last week, the United Nations declared a “Code Red” climate emergency based upon a recent, exhaustive scientific study. All major countries and economies (194 nations to be exact) officially agreed to the report. Even an attempt by Saudi Arabia to water down “Carbon Warming” to “Greenhouse Gas Warming” was rejected. From an investment perspective, we know that addressing climate change has enormous implications, but can governments collectively deliver effective policies to save the planet? In democracies, will citizens agree to a degree of inconvenience for the benefit of younger generations?