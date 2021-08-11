Nuclear power subsidies and the gateway drug to cronyism
When governments intervene in markets, strange things start happening. It's as if the government creates and inserts a variant from a different universe into the market. Regulations can raise the cost of market entry, restrict prices, and harm supply. The end result is that businesses aren’t allowed to function as effectively as they would in a normal market. This can break the market and lead toward businesses eventually needing bailouts.www.washingtonexaminer.com
