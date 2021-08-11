Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock artist Susan Hurst to demonstrate in oils

Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

Renowned Little Rock artist Susan Hurst will present a demonstration in painting landscapes in oils Monday morning, Aug. 16, at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce and Education Center (former Lions Club), 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m. and the demonstration begins at 9:30 a.m. The free program is open to the public and is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fairfield Bay, AR
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy