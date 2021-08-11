Little Rock artist Susan Hurst to demonstrate in oils
Renowned Little Rock artist Susan Hurst will present a demonstration in painting landscapes in oils Monday morning, Aug. 16, at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce and Education Center (former Lions Club), 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m. and the demonstration begins at 9:30 a.m. The free program is open to the public and is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League.www.thecabin.net
