Part of football player Lionel Messi's signing on fee at Paris St Germain was millions of euros worth of the French club's cryptocurrency fan tokens.Messi left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Qatari-owned Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.PSG said on Thursday the tokens were included in his "welcome package," which media reports have estimated at 25-30 million euros ($29-35 million). The club did not disclose the proportion of tokens in the package, but said the amount was "significant".Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allow holders to...