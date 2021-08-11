Cancel
Senate Republicans block effort by Democrats to advance voting and election bill

By CNN Newsource
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats to advance their signature voting and elections overhaul bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning. This was an effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats in the chamber to put Republicans on the record on the voting rights package and to demonstrate that they are still trying to pass it despite stiff GOP opposition, a priority for the party and the Biden administration.

