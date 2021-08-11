Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Heat Advisory Continues Today

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Des Moines) A Heat Advisory remains in effect from Noon today to 7 p.m. this evening for all of southern Iowa.

The National Weather Service says heat index values of 105 or greater is expected.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

Posted by
Western Iowa Today

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Friday Night

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service says the stretch of dry weather may come to an end on Friday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Zogg says all of western Iowa falls under a slight risk for severe weather during the late afternoon and, more likely, during Friday's evening hours. "A frontal system will enter the region clashing with a warm, humid air-mass producing shower and thunderstorm activity," said Zogg. "All modes of thunderstorm activity are possible, which means strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes."
Posted by
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Drought conditions are getting worse in Iowa. The latest US Drought Monitor says more than ten percent of the state is in extreme drought – which is up from seven percent last week. The driest areas are in north-central Iowa and along the Minnesota border. Severe drought increased from 32 to 35 percent while 55 percent of Iowa is at least moderate drought. The map also shows the areas considered normal decreased from 24 to 21 percent.

