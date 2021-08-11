Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Lunar spacesuits won’t be ready in time for 2024 landing

By Jeff Foust
SpaceNews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Spacesuits that NASA astronauts will need to walk on the moon won’t be ready in time to meet a 2024 lunar landing goal, NASA’s inspector general concluded. In an Aug. 10 report, NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) said the next-generation spacesuit the agency is developing for the Artemis program, known as the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), won’t be ready for flight until at least April 2025, and may be subject to further delays.

spacenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Lander#Spacesuit#Oig#The Space Launch System#Hls#Schedule Reserve#Agency#Iss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyNPR

Who Owns The Moon?

Space travel is in the news lately, with individuals like Jeff Bezos going on rocket ships. With all that chatter, a decade-old question resurfaces again. Who owns the moon, the other planets, and space in general?. Christopher Lamar is the CEO of the Lunar Embassy. His father claimed the ownership...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Chinese military satellite damaged by Soviet rocket is the ‘first major orbital collision in a decade’

China’s military satellite Yunhai 1-02 was mysteriously damaged on 18 March 2021, but scientists now know the cause of the issue was a piece of space debris. The US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) said that analysis was “ongoing” on the 21 associated pieces that were broken off the satellite, which originally launched in September 2019. It was speculated that part of the craft could have exploded, but it is now known it came from the Zenit-2 rocket.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Intriguing Science Experiments Launching on SpaceX’s Cargo Resupply Mission to the Space Station

The 23rd SpaceX cargo resupply services mission carrying scientific research and technology demonstrations to the International Space Station is targeted to launch in late August from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Experiments aboard include an investigation into protecting bone health with botanical byproducts, testing a way to monitor crew eye health, demonstrating improved dexterity of robots, exposing construction materials to the harsh environment of space, mitigating stress in plants, and more.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Completes 12 Flights

The U.S. space agency NASA reports the Ingenuity helicopter, the tiny aircraft that landed on Mars with the agency’s Perseverance rover earlier this year, has completed its 12th flight over the red planet. On its Twitter account late Monday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which oversees the Perseverance mission, reported...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

23rd SpaceX Commercial Resupply Mission to Launch Bone, Plant, and Materials Studies to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA rover marks nine years on Mars with glorious 360-degree panorama

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Congratulations, Curiosity, you've survived and thrived for over nine years on another planet. NASA's older Martian rover captured a gorgeous 360-degree panorama in early July and the space agency released it on Tuesday to celebrate the vehicle's August land-iversary.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Russia Blames American Astronaut for Mysterious Space Station Hole

The strange case of a mysterious hole discovered in a Soyuz capsule attached to the International Space Station back in 2018 has taken a troubling turn as an official with the Russian space agency now says that the damage was intentionally caused by an American astronaut. The bold accusation reportedly came by way of an article from the Russian news agency TASS. In the piece, an anonymous "high ranking" official with the Russian space agency put forward a rather elaborate scenario for how the curious hole, which measured approximately 2 millimeters in diameter, in the Soyuz capsule came to be and pointed the finger at American astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancello as the alleged culprit.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mars rover Curiosity reaches intriguing transition zone on Red Planet (video)

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has rolled into a patch of ground that could shed considerable light on the Red Planet's climate history. Curiosity landed inside the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometers) Gale Crater in August 2012, on a mission to assess the region's past potential to host Earth-like life. The car-sized robot soon found evidence that Gale hosted a habitable lake-and-stream system billions of years ago, and that this environment likely persisted for long stretches.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

As has repeatedly been said in various threads, most of SX's developments of the Starship program, are not specific to NASA HLS, and thus unlikely to be directly impacted by this "stay". Its almost as if Blue has fallen into an Elephant trap! Why on earth did BO bid in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

After a few hiccups, NASA’s Perseverance begins its main missions on Mars

Six months after its touchdown in February, having completed a battery of preliminary tests, the Perseverance rover is finally diving into the mission’s science. NASA announced on August 6 that the rover had tried to take its first rock sample—but as often happens in science, things didn’t quite go as planned. A week later, a chief engineer wrote that the sampling failed because the rover drilled some unexpectedly crumbly material. But Perseverance will, well … persevere; it still has 42 sampling tubes to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy