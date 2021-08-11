Cancel
UEFA

Uefa Super Cup final in Belfast: In pictures

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal preparations are taking place ahead of the Uefa Super Cup final in Belfast later. Both sides arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon and are being joined by thousands of fans, hundreds of official guests and media from across Europe.

UEFAPosted by
FanSided

UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea vs Villarreal score predictions

Chelsea takes on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday from Belfast, Northern Ireland. The preseason has concluded and now it’s time for the real thing. The Blues’ 2021/22 campaign begins with a trophy on the line, one of the European variety. The Euro 2020 tournament this summer means a handful of players aren’t fully up to speed just yet, but do not fret. Thomas Tuchel has plenty of talent to still select from as he looks to capture his second piece of silverware during his first calendar year as the club’s boss.
UEFABBC

Uefa Super Cup: Football fans 'absolutely ecstatic' ahead of final

Football fans are in high spirits ahead of Wednesday night's Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park. Belfast is hosting the match between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal. Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers have urged the 13,000 fans expected to attend the game to...
UEFABBC

Chelsea win Uefa Super Cup on penalties - reaction

Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the Uefa Super Cup for a second time after a draining 120 minutes of action ends 1-1 in Belfast. We are back on Friday for the start of the Premier League. Ooh, how exciting. Until then. 'It's not a typical...
UEFABBC

Uefa Super Cup: Five talking points ahead of Belfast's big showpiece occasion

Northern Ireland has had the privilege of hosting some major global events, sporting and otherwise, over recent years. The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019 and the MTV Awards in Belfast in 2011 spring to mind, but on Wednesday night the eyes of the footballing world will be on Belfast for one of the major showpiece occasions of the European club footballing calendar.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night in Belfast at Windsor Park. Thomas Tuchel's side make the short flight to Northern Ireland as Champions League winners to face Unai Emery's men who won the Europa League back in May. Now it's the match to earn...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Chelsea vs Villarreal LIVE: Uefa Super Cup result, final score and reaction after penalty shootout

Kepa Arrizabalaga came off the bench to save two penalties and earn Chelsea Super League success in a shoot-out victory over Villarreal.Thomas Tuchel made the call to replace Edouard Mendy in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw - with Kepa then providing the heroics.Kai Havertz missed the first spot-kick but after that Chelsea were perfect while both Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol both saw their penalties saved as Chelsea won the shoot-out 6-5.Hakim Ziyech shone from the start and opened the scoring only to injure his shoulder before half-time to give Thomas Tuchel a worry ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Relive all the action live below:
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Villarreal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup fixture

Chelsea are taking on Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup final tonight at Windsor Park in Belfast.Chelsea won the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final, after a winner goal by Kai Havertz in the first half.Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League, winning 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.The clubs from the Premier League and Spain’s La Liga have never met before.Here is everything you need to know.When does the match start?Chelsea and Villarreal kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Wednesday 11 August, at Windsor Park in Belfast.Is it on TV?The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.How to stream onlineThe match will be shown live on the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app, accessible for subscribers.Line-upsChelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Ziyech, WernerVillarreal: Asenjo, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Trigueros, Capoue, A Moreno, Pino, Dia, G MorenoOddsChelsea win 4/5Villarreal win 7/2Draw 5/2
UEFA90min.com

Chelsea's contrasting performance in UEFA Super Cup will frustrate Thomas Tuchel

With a few seconds left to play in the first half of the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, Alberto Moreno hammered a volley against the underside of the bar. Luckily for Chelsea, and unluckily for Moreno, it bounced safely away from the goal line. In the Blues’ defence, they had probably earned that rub of the green, playing their opponents off the park during the opening 45 minutes.

