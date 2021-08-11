Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Wind Surge pick up win in Tulsa

By Kfh Staff
The Wichita Wind Surge started their 12-game road trip out with a game one victory over the Tulsa Drillers, 5-1. Two home runs and a quality start from Jordan Balazovic aided the Wind Surge

