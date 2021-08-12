Police: Father facing slew of charges after family dog mauls baby to death in Flatbush

" A 19-month-old boy was mauled to death by his family's Rottweiler in Flatbush late Tuesday night. The boy's 11- and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him while his father was at work when the dog attacked around 10:40 p.m., police say. The baby was found at the home on East 17th Street and Cortelyou Road with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, bleeding heavily. He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. Police say the children's parents are separated and that the mother had left them in the care of their father. The apartment the children were in belongs to their grandparents, who are currently out of the country. Police say the boy’s father, identified as 30-year-old Foster Vernon, is being charged with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child.Assistant Chief Michael Kemper of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South held a press briefing regarding the death of a 19-month-old boy who was attacked by his family's Rottweiler. The dog was locked in a room when they arrived and is now at an Animal Care Center facility in Manhattan. Assistant Chief Michael Kemper of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South says police are currently working with the Kings County District Attorney's Office and are expected to charge the children's father. "Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD," a spokesperson with the Administration for Children's Services said in a statement. "