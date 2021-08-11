Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Missing North Atlanta High teen found safe

 8 days ago

A story that had a community on edge since school started last week ended with good news.

The missing 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who did not return home after the first day of school on Aug. 5 was found safe.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department were assisting Atlanta Public Schools in the search for Caitlin Winchester.

In a statement on Wednesday, APS said she was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

"No other details are available at this time and the family has requested privacy," the district said.

