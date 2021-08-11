Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zack Moss among players added to Bills injury report

By Nick Wojton
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZvKg_0bOEXuyP00

The Buffalo had two new names on their injury report on Tuesday.

During the 11th day of training camp practices, running back Zack Moss and wide receiver Duke Williams sat out of the session. Both have hamstring issues the team announced.

In addition, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (concussion), offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (calf) and running back Christian Wade (shoulder) remained out as well. Each has missed multiple workouts.

Of that bunch, Diggs has continued to be spotted at practice “coaching” teammates, so his injury does not appear to be serious.

Finally on the concerning front, ESPN said cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Darryl Johnson limped off the field during Tuesday’s session. Both were said to complete Tuesday’s practice but they are names to watch moving forward.

On the positive side of things, defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf) participated in his first practice of the summer. He was previously on the NFI list.

Additionally, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Tommy Doyle. who both missed practice due to non-COVID illness, also returned.

Linebacker Matt Milano had a mouth injury and left Monday’s practice early but was back on Tuesday.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was again on the sideline at practice but did not participate. He remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Concussion#American Football#Christian#Espn#Nfi#The Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

NFL analytics predicts Zack Moss as Bills' most-improved player

NFL Analytics predicted the most-improved player for each team in the league heading into 2021. For the Buffalo Bills, it was one of their two running backs in the backfield. Zack Moss started to see more touches than Devin Singletary when last season wore on until an ankle injury ended his postseason. Still, that’s the direction NFL.com sees the Bills’ selection going as Moss was pegged as Buffalo’s most improved player ahead of next year.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Injury update: Matt Milano returns, Zack Moss limited Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills had a host of players missing from Monday’s practice, but several of them returned on Tuesday. Linebacker Matt Milano (mouth), guard Jon Feliciano, and tackle Tommy Doyle all returned to the field. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was ramping up to a return from the COVID-19 list on the sideline, but we don’t expect him on the field until next week.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

How Zack Moss’ fantasy value projects vs. similar NFL running backs

I recently became embroiled in a heated discussion about Zack Moss’ 2021 fantasy football value as he projects to lead the Bills’ backfield in touches and could take a step forward after a lackluster rookie season. A summary of the argument for Moss is he’s entering his second season (where natural progression often occurs for NFL running backs), is set for increased volume, is on one of the best offenses in the league, and is inexpensive in fantasy football drafts.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Zack Moss: Misses preseason opener

Moss (hamstring) didn't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. With Moss out, Devin Singletary got the start and delivered a strong performance (48 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on nine touches). Moss and Singletary are expected to split carries once Moss heals up, with Matt Breida, who totaled 27 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards Friday, mixing in as a change-of-pace option. Since Moss's injury is considered minor, he has a chance of suiting up in Week 2 of the preseason against Chicago.
NFLnumberfire.com

Bills' Zack Moss suffers hamstring injury during Tuesday's practice

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Tuesday which caused him to sit out practice on Wednesday. The Bills are reportedly taking it "one day at a time" with Moss following his hamstring injury on Tuesday. He was added to the official injury report on Wednesday as he sat out practice. With Buffalo's Week 1 game just over a month away, Moss should have time to recover, barring any setbacks. If Moss were to miss any time, Devin Singletary would likely see an increased volume of touches.
NFLspectrumlocalnews.com

Bills Camp Observations: Injury notes top the list

The Bills with a short and light practice late Sunday afternoon. That setting not the best for making observations, so this will be more news and notes than normal. Dion Dawkins participated in practice for the first time this training camp after getting activated from the COVID list last Thursday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Packers GM responds to Clay Matthews speculation

If Aaron Rodgers and some of his Green Bay Packers teammates want the team to bring back Clay Matthews, they are going to have to do a bit more convincing. Rodgers and several of his veteran teammates suggested on social media that they want to see the Packers bring Matthews back. When asked about the possibility, general manager Brian Gutekunst essentially said it has not been discussed.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).

Comments / 0

Community Policy