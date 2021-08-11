Zack Moss among players added to Bills injury report

The Buffalo had two new names on their injury report on Tuesday.

During the 11th day of training camp practices, running back Zack Moss and wide receiver Duke Williams sat out of the session. Both have hamstring issues the team announced.

In addition, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (concussion), offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (calf) and running back Christian Wade (shoulder) remained out as well. Each has missed multiple workouts.

Of that bunch, Diggs has continued to be spotted at practice “coaching” teammates, so his injury does not appear to be serious.

Finally on the concerning front, ESPN said cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Darryl Johnson limped off the field during Tuesday’s session. Both were said to complete Tuesday’s practice but they are names to watch moving forward.

On the positive side of things, defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf) participated in his first practice of the summer. He was previously on the NFI list.

Additionally, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Tommy Doyle. who both missed practice due to non-COVID illness, also returned.

Linebacker Matt Milano had a mouth injury and left Monday’s practice early but was back on Tuesday.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was again on the sideline at practice but did not participate. He remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.