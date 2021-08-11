Cancel
Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse to Be Taped before a Live Audience for Future National Television Broadcast

By Canaiden Staff
stamfordplus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree nights of in-person concerts by Broadway’s Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, and Brandon Victor Dixon, August 31 – September 2. Lights! Camera! Stars on Stage, a three-part concert series from Westport Country Playhouse, will be taped for future national television broadcast from Tuesday, August 31 through Thursday, September 2. Each evening, in-person concerts featuring Broadway talents will be taped before a live audience on the historic Westport Country Playhouse stage. Broadcast dates are to be announced.

