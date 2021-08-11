Louisville to Utilize Eight-Man Offensive Line Rotation

(Photo of Louisville Players via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - What a difference a couple of seasons makes. Thanks to years of roster mismanagement from Bobby Petrino and his coaching staff, when Scott Satterfield took over as Louisville's next head coach, he was left with an offensive line that was exceptionally thin - both literally and figuratively.

Fast forward to 2021, and things have radically improved for the Cardinals in this area of the field. The offensive line has gone from undersized and undermanned, to one that can properly compete at the Power Five level. Heading into year three of the Satterfield era, Louisville can finally put forth a proper lineman rotation, instead of simply trying to find guys they can rely on.

"We're gonna play eight guys, and we're determining that right now (during the preseason)," offensive line coach Jack Bicknell said after day three of fall camp. "That's what I told those guys. I said, "Look, I don't care if you played 40 games. If somebody comes in and he's better than you, he's playing." We got to win, simple as that."

Unlike years past, Louisville has plenty of quality options to chose from up front. They currently sport 13 scholarship offensive linemen, including 10 returners and four starters from last season.

But it raises a question. With all these linemen, why restrict yourself to a rotation of eight players who will see significant playing time? Stemming from his time at Ole Miss, Bicknell has a method to the madness.

"If you play eight, then the ninth and tenth guy are like, "Man, now we got to make sure we know what we're doing, because we got to get in there"," he said. "Now it comes down to the competition part of it, and who's better than who and all that. This isn't little league, everybody understands we got to win games, and we're gonna play the best, period."

This rotation is already starting to take shape. Last month, the program released their 2021 preseason depth chart, which named all five offensive line starters: Trevor Reid and Renato Brown at left and right tackle, Caleb Chandler and Adonis Boone at left and right guard, and Cole Bentley at center.

Beyond the five determined starters is where the competition is really starting to heat up. Based on comments from Bicknell, some players are starting to pull ahead in the race to crack the eight-man rotation.

"Mike Gonzalez, Luke Kandra, there's some got young guys that are gonna be there playing a lot of football to help us," he said. Bryan Hudson was also mentioned, who according to Chandler, can play all five positions on the offensive line. In fact, that versatility allows the staff to get more creative with their rotations, and give themselves an advantage.

"If someone happens to go down, we have guys who played multiple positions," Chandler said. "It's very hard, but it's also good, because NFL teams like that."

