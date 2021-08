The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) went public through a SPAC deal on May 6, following which the stock has gained in double-digits. However, with mixed financials and anticipated negative consequences of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, is SKIN an ideal addition to one’s portfolio? Read more to find out.The HydraFacial® Company went public on May 6 through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The combined company was renamed The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.10 billion.