Democrats are a scourge on our country and weaken it, reader says:
Over the years, politicians, mostly Democrats, have used welfare (government subsidized general benefit programs) to buy votes from the recipients of these freebies. The illegal immigrants aren’t coming here for freedom, it is the financial gains provided by our immigration laws. Many here have not had to earn anything and take too much for granted as the giveaway programs are not just for the needy anymore. They buy votes!www.chetekalert.com
Comments / 0