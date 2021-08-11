Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chetek, WI

KJ’s Fresh Market working on plans to expand store

chetekalert.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources at KJ’s Fresh Market say the company is looking at expanding the grocery store in Chetek. KJ’s (above, right) occupies about half of the building, with Family Dollar (above, left) occupying the other half of the building in the 700 block of Second Street. KJ’s intends to take over the whole building, do some remodeling and have the project finished in 2022. Finalized details about the expansion were not available from KJ’s as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Chetek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy