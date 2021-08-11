KJ’s Fresh Market working on plans to expand store

Sources at KJ’s Fresh Market say the company is looking at expanding the grocery store in Chetek. KJ’s (above, right) occupies about half of the building, with Family Dollar (above, left) occupying the other half of the building in the 700 block of Second Street. KJ’s intends to take over the whole building, do some remodeling and have the project finished in 2022. Finalized details about the expansion were not available from KJ’s as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.