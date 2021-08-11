Elsie M. Wilczynski
Elsie M. Wilczynski (nee Gillett), age 89, of Woodridge, Ill., formerly of Cicero, Ill., and Chetek, Wis., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Theodore L. "Teddy"; loving mother of Carol (Richard) Bednarz, Fred (Lisa) Wilczynski and the late Mary Wilczynski; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Phil) Molley, Sandra (Joseph) Petersen, Eric Wilczynski, Erica Bednarz and Linda Bednarz; dear sister of the late Marian (Matt) Brady, Ethel (Bill) Rathbun, Neva (Percy) Tallman, Celia (Ed) Breed, Iva (Deb) Plummer, Laura (Clark) Breed, Delores Hrascinski, Ruth Squires, Fayett Gillett and Kenneth Gillett; fond cousin to Fred (Nancy) Kendall and the late Dorothy Murray; and aunt to many.
