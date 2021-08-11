Premier player series: North Allegheny's Jacob Porter is a chip off the old block

“Softball was her love, and this was the best way that we could possibly show our love for her was to do a memorial game for her.”. That was how Leann Thomas, a pitcher at the sixth annual Franklin Township Girls’ Old-Timers Softball Game, described why she wanted to be a part of this game: to honor her friend Vanessa Hand. Hand passed away in 2019 at the age of 34 and left behind her husband, Travis, and their children: Skyler Moyer, Chase Moyer, Emma Hand, Breydon Hand, Alexandria Hand and Ryan Hand. The proceeds from this year’s event will go toward college funds for the children. Vanessa Hand was very active in the Franklin Township Girls Softball program.