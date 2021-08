Let’s take a look at who Manchester City could include in the Premier League 25 man squad for the current season (2021-22). For the goal keeping options, the three keepers definitely will be Ederson who will be keeping most of the time, Zach Steffen who will be decent backup in the cup competitions or if Ederson isn't available. Rounding us out will be Scott Carson who will cover if needed and he is a great figure to have in the dressing room.