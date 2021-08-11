Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Corporate America is ponying up for workers suddenly in demand

By Jordyn Holman, Leslie Patton, Peyton Forte
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in decades, the American worker is finally in command when it comes time to talk money. There are telltale signs everywhere that this is so. Like the way some employers — such as Kroger Co., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Under Armour Inc. — are frantically pushing up hourly wages to try to retain employees. Or the way others — like Starbucks Corp. and Drury Hotels — are dangling hiring bonuses to entry-level applicants. Or the way CVS Health Corp. is no longer requiring job seekers to have high school diplomas. Or the way Dan Sacco, the owner of Your Pie restaurants in Iowa, is instructing his general managers to poach workers from rivals with offers of better hours and higher pay.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate America#Consumer Prices#Income Inequality#Stimulus Bill#American#Kroger Co#Under Armour Inc#Starbucks Corp#Drury Hotels#Cvs Health Corp#Pie#Globaldata#Alphabet Inc S Google#Amazon Com Inc#Blackrock Inc#Bank Of America Corp#Peterson Institute#The Labor Department#Treasury#Delta Air Lines Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Many businesses plan to cut the wages of remote workers

Despite businesses cutting back overheads as a result of remote working, most business owners are contemplating reducing the salaries of employees who decide to work from home on a permanent basis. This is according to a new report from HR software provider CIPHR, which claims that two-thirds (68%) of business...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Walmart requires vaccines for regional managers, corporate employees

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon revealed that all of the retailer's U.S. employees above store and club level, such as regional managers and corporate employees, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 in an effort to mitigate the spread of the delta variant. "Since the pandemic began, we’ve...
Economyfa-mag.com

MetLife Raises Minimum Wage For U.S. Employees To $20 An Hour

MetLife Inc. is raising its U.S. minimum wage to $20 an hour from $15, as the nation’s biggest life insurer joins the roster of firms boosting worker pay amid labor shortages. The New York-based company said the pay bump follows a $10 million investment to enhance training and “career path...
Charlotte, NCWRAL

Workers, in Demand, Have a New Demand of Their Own: A Career Path

Mark Wray was working at the concession stand of a movie theater when the pandemic lockdowns hit last year. The movie theater shut down, and he lost his job. But instead of looking for another low-wage job, Wray sought a different path. He found a program teaching basic technology and business skills, completed it and landed a job at a fast-growing online mortgage lender. He started in March, working in customer service and tech support. He makes about $55,000 a year, compared with $17,000 at the movie theater.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Labor Shortages and Increasing Labor Costs Post-COVID-19: How Future Hospitality Businesses are Going to Thrive?

After tens of thousands of hotels and restaurants were suffering from shutting down due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is finally beginning to rebound. However, the rebound is not proceeding smoothly as the revenue lost during the pandemic can never be recovered and the hospitality industry cannot find enough workers post-COVID. Even worse, restaurants, theme parks, hotels, and tourist attractions are finding themselves squeezed from multiple sides: rising costs, worker shortages, unpredictable supplies of some foods, and in some cases, demand is so overwhelming that it is difficult to avoid customer dissatisfaction1. (Chen et al. 2021). At this point, it is necessary and important for hospitality business operators to find ways to overcome these challenges, especially to find out how to deal with the labor shortage and increasing labor costs, to better recover from the pandemic.
Commerce, MOKansas City Star

Drop in US retail sales underscores shift to services spending

U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, reflecting a steady shift in spending toward services and indicating consumers may be growing more price conscious as inflation picks up. The value of overall retail purchases dropped 1.1% last month following an upwardly revised 0.7% increase in June, Commerce...
Economyfreightwaves.com

Warehouse jobs go unfilled while former workers sit it out — report

The logistics warehousing sector is on the horns of the same dilemma befalling numerous American industries since the economy began reopening in earnest: As warehouse jobs go begging, there appears to be an abundance of qualified labor filling the unemployment rolls. A study by real estate advisory Newmark Group Inc....
Career Development & AdviceCNBC

Why unpaid internships continue to exist in corporate America

Internship experience can significantly boost your chances of landing your first job. The problem? A significant number of internships in the U.S. are still unpaid. In 2021, nearly 50% of internships were unpaid, according to a survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. These types of internships have proven to further inequity, giving opportunities to a select few while isolating others. So why are unpaid internships still so prevalent in our workforce today?
Public HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant: Fast-spreading COVID-19 starts to hit corporate America

The stock market continues to ignore worsening headlines on the COVID-19 Delta variant front and climb to fresh records. But given a shift in tone lately from corporate America, perhaps investors should be on high alert. Companies that had been bullish on the economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic are becoming increasingly cautious as the variant spreads.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Restaurant Workers Average Hourly Wage Is Officially Over $15

The pandemic has been notoriously difficult for those in the restaurant industry. According to the National Restaurant Association, by December 2020, the impact of the virus was so severe that over 110,000 eateries had decided to shut down in the U.S. As per Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research at the National Restaurant Association, the vaccines are making it a lot easier for many individuals to embrace dining once more and visit their favorite eateries. That said, they still want to see more "off-premises" food options. At the same time, Riehle believes that indoor dining remains relevant. "Both will continue to be key for industry growth," Riehle noted.
Labor Issuescapitalandmain.com

Timeline: How Corporate America Has Helped Decimate Unions

The strength of unions, which used to be powerful protectors of low-wage factory and manufacturing workers in the United States, has declined precipitously over the past 50 years. In 1954, almost 35% of all U.S. workers belonged to a union. In 2020, less than 11% of U.S. workers were union members, despite the fact that 65% of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest in over a decade, and nearly half of nonunion workers say they would join.
Economybaltimorenews.net

American employers sought to fill record 10 million jobs in June

WASHINGTON D.C.: An all-time high in job postings by companies in the United States was recorded in June, indicative of a revival of the employment market and a quick moving economic rebound following 2020's COVID-19 lockdowns. The Labor Department reported on August 9 that the number of unfilled positions soared,...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Thousands of Google workers agree to pay cuts so they can work remotely

To some Americans, being able to work remotely is so important they're willing to take a pay cut. Just ask Google. Since June, roughly 10,000 of the internet company's more than 135,000 workers have asked for permission either to work remotely on a full-time basis or to relocate to a different office once COVID-19 subsides. Google has so far approved 85% of the requests. The catch? Employees who choose to work from home, or even at an office in a new city or state, often must accept pay cuts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy