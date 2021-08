I came across a video on YouTube recently that has been making its way around the Tesla critics I follow on Twitter. For the Tesla fans wondering why I do this, keep in mind that as a writer for CleanTechnica, it’s my job to keep my finger on the pulse of clean energy industries, and I wouldn’t be able to provide honest writing if I always took one side and wasn’t following the different perspectives out there. The truth is, even among “TSLAQ,” there are some good critics who have useful information at times.