Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Dear Dr. Roach: It can be difficult to identify source of slow weight gain

By DR. KEITH ROACH For the Herald, Review
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has been slowly putting on weight over the past several years. She is disabled, but she has been watching what she eats and working with a personal trainer to build strength. She takes several medications, including Abilify and sertraline. Her doctor ran several tests (thyroid, etc.) and all came back normal. No one can seem to explain the weight gain. She may lose 5 pounds but then puts 10 on. Her legs are so big that she has difficulty walking. Her disability of cerebral palsy does not help matters. Is there something we are missing? She's 41 years old, and I'm afraid it's only going to get worse as she gets older.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Measles#Bacteria#Abilify#Semaglutide#Astra#Janssen Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Dietsspring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Science

Belly fat can be pretty stubborn and frustrating. Even if we try to watch what we eat, sometimes it refuses to budge! While belly fat is something many of us deal with, a lot of us don't really understand why it's happening and what we need to get rid of it — and the reality is what works for some, may not work for others. But the key to understanding our belly fat and finding ways to deal with it is to begin to understand why it is there in the first place. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Familiar Drink That Boosts Weight Loss 100%

Researchers have found that around 50 percent of the obese are deficient in a mineral contained in this drink. A couple of glasses of fat-free milk each day can double weight loss, research finds. A study of 322 overweight people revealed that those drinking two glasses of low-fat milk each...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Visceral Fat, According to Science

Belly fat. Few words inspire more fear in the hearts of health-minded people. And for good reason. Visceral fat—the technical term for belly fat—is more than just a pooch that develops around your waistline in response to too much beer and simple carbs. It can actually be quite dangerous. Read on to find out more about those health risks, the primary cause of visceral fat, and what you can do to prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DietsPosted by
Ladders

The best diet if you’re over 60

If you’re over 60, you might be bombarded with options for the so-called “perfect diet.” But what’s the diet that’s really the best for you, and your health? Keep reading to find out. Tackling the issues. There are a number of health issues that disproportionately trouble those aged 60 and...
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Signs Your Thyroid is in Trouble, According to Doctors

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

5 Best Ways to Reduce Visceral Fat

Back in the day, a certain cereal commercial encouraged viewers to change their habits if they could "pinch an inch" of fat at their waistline. Today, we know that kind of fat (known as subcutaneous fat) has the potential to be unsightly, but it's the fat you can't see (or pinch) that's downright dangerous. That's belly fat, technically known as visceral fat, which lies deep within the abdomen, near vital organs like the liver, stomach, intestines, and pancreas, and it releases inflammatory substances that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Here are five science-backed ways to slash visceral fat. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Can you reverse a diagnosis of diabetes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? -- H.M. ANSWER: I’m assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy