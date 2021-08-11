Cancel
Atascosa County, TX

Atascosa County Judge’s Report

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to give you another update on the Atascosa County Medical Examiner Transport program that we officially began on July 1. As I have mentioned before, each year the county has the need for a dozen or more autopsies. Bodies must be taken to a Medical Examiner with proper documentation. Our team has learned that each situation is different and we are figuring out how the protocol should be for different scenarios. Today the coordinator, several of the assistant team members, along with other County personnel met to go over the process, review the forms and take a tour of the transport vehicle. It went well and everyone is confident that they are prepared should they receive the call to assist in transport. It is unfortunate that this service is needed, but it is, and we have a competent team on board. Again, I want to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The numbers are increasing exponentially and the Delta variant is more transmissible and deadly than the original virus. Hospitals are filling up and it’s important to keep the risks as low as you can for yourself and your family members.

