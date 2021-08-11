Cancel
Having Mare withdrawals? Kate Winslet is talking about going back to Easttown

By GLENN WHIPP
Tacoma News Tribune
 8 days ago

"Actors talking about their process can be so f— tedious. You go, 'Shut up. You're just a f— actor." Coming from Kate WInslet, this is both a preface and a warning, a self-aware salvo telling you that she's about to dig into how Mare Sheehan— the gruff, opinionated, vape-smoking, hoagie-eating detective she played so memorably in the HBO limited series "Mare of Easttown" — got under her skin in ways that made it hard to let go. Not just hard. Almost impossible.

Posted by
GoldDerby

Emmy-nominated producers revealed: Kaley Cuoco, Kate Winslet among actors with additional bid while Courteney Cox is a nominee at last

While the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced weeks ago, the Television Academy just now released the list of nominated producers in the various program categories after the usual vetting process. With the ever-increasing number of actors who also produce, write and/or direct their own shows, there are expectedly a decent amount of recognizable names on the list. Many are also nominated in the acting categories, with their producing credit giving them yet another chance to win Emmy gold in September. Best Comedy Series features a number of stars pulling double duty as producers, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee...
TV Serieskeengamer.com

7 Mystery TV Shows Like Mare of Easttown

There are no TV shows that are exactly like the thrilling Mare of Easttown. HBO hit it out of the park with this mystery-drama. It left fans guessing up until the very end at the identity of the killer, but this wasn’t the only element that made its finale the most-watched episode of any HBO original series on HBO Max. Kate Winslet’s portrayal as Mare, a troubled detective of Easttown, helped carry the drama and action segments in equal fashion.
Posted by
GoldDerby

4 reasons why you shouldn’t sleep on ‘Mare of Easttown’ to win the Best Limited Series Emmy

After becoming a massive hit following its October debut and sweeping the winter awards, “The Queen’s Gambit” topped our Emmy odds for Best Limited Series the entire way through the nominations phase. Even though it’s been able to retain its lead post-nominations, the gap between it and No. 2, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” is slowly narrowing. Below, I lay out four reasons why you shouldn’t be surprised if “Mare” snatches the “Queen’s” seemingly predestined crown. 1. It has across-the-board support “Mare” raked in 16 nominations, of which seven are above the line, where it’s shortlisted for limited series, actress (Kate Winslet), supporting...
Posted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For HBO’s ‘Mare Of Easttown’ & A Q&A With Creator-Writer Brad Ingelsby

HBO’s Mare of Easttown, nominated for 16 Emmys this year including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, kept the audience on the edge of their seats with a mystery filled with twists and turns. Kate Winslet stars as Detective Mare Sheehan as she investigates the grisly murder of a teenage mother in her small town. Winslet is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series category for her role in the seven-episode drama. The season finale, titled “Sacrament” and written by series creator Brad Ingelsby, is a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited of Anthology...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Why Making Mare of Easttown Was “a Shock to the System”

Creator Brad Ingelsby talks about building a mystery, hate mail, and the possibility of a second season. Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby didn’t dream of living in Hollywood, let alone becoming a successful showrunner—so how did he end up with one of the most surprising hit series of 2021?
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean Smart’s Costumes in ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Are as Different as Her Performances

Whether starring in HBO Max’s cutting comedy Hacks or stealing scenes in HBO’s gritty limited series Mare of Easttown, Jean Smart conveys a complicated, resilient and sharply funny powerhouse the second she hits the screen. Earning Emmy nominations for both roles, Smart endears while dropping wry jokes, either because it’s her official job as a Vegas stand-up or simply because she’s providing welcome comic relief in the family kitchen. Smart’s distinct costumes also help illustrate layered character stories — and earned the shows’ respective costume designers, Kathleen Felix-Hager and Meghan Kasperlik, nods in the contemporary category. “People don’t understand how important...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Mare of Easttown,' 'WandaVision,' 'The Queens Gambit' Characters Come With Extraordinary Expectations

Ever since she made a championship-winning basket in high school, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) was the golden girl of the Easttown community, Miss Lady Hawk herself. A small-town cop when HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” introduces her, she has been regarded as a hero. But she is failing to live up to her neighbors’ and her own lofty expectations, unable to grieve the death of her son and solve the case of a missing teenager. “What’s interesting to me is that she had always embraced the title of being a hero. As much as she complains about it, she’s allowed the community to have this image of her over the years. And now we drop into her life at this exact moment when the facade is crumbling,” says “Mare of Easttown” showrunner Brad Ingelsby. He wanted to write a character who still viewed herself as a “bedrock” of her community, despite that rock displaying serious faults. “She hasn’t been able to solve the case of Katie, so the community that embraced her is now starting to turn on her.”
Posted by
IndieWire

‘Mare of Easttown’: Building an Authentic Community Through Craft

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with HBO, for this edition we look at the subtle craft of “Mare of Easttown” with the limited series’ Emmy-nominated editor Amy E. Duddleston, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik, and production designer Keith P. Cunningham. Creator Brad Ingelsby’s scripts for “Mare of Easttown” were filled with local details, imbuing a fictional town with memories of the working-class Philadelphia suburbs where he grew up. Combined with series director Craig Zobel’s naturalistic approach to filming on...
TV SeriesHBO Watch

A MARE OF EASTTOWN Season Two or Not?

This post is generated for two reasons. One, MARE OF EASTTOWN was an acclaimed limited series for HBO and the production companies involved and two, because which projects deserve to continue has been a question for HBO as of late. I will address that first reason but let’s look at...
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

Kate Winslet Is Bringing Her Famously Self-Deprecating Humour to the Beauty Industry

“The perfect Hollywood woman is a myth, so I’d rather be someone who is accessible to other women.”. “I’ve been dealing with ‘Zoom face’ just as much as everyone else,” Kate Winslet tells me over — what else — a Zoom call. She’s referring to the recently coined term that describes the psychological toll of staring at our own faces during frequent video meetings over the past year, leading many to the discovery of facial imperfections that, prior to 2020, they were completely oblivious to. For some, it’s been a new forehead wrinkle or two that can’t be unseen. For Winslet, ‘Zoom face’ has led her to ponder the peculiarity of her eyebrows in relation to one another — at least according to her. “I’ve been noticing that one eyebrow is lower than the other, and if I’m really tired, it’s way lower,” she says. I reassure her that brows are meant to be cousins, not twins, anyway, and with a laugh she immediately snaps out of having a single care about the placement of her eyebrows and into the self-deprecating humour that she’s known for. “It’s funny, I’ll be in the middle of an interview and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry but I just noticed that my left eyebrow has fallen halfway down my face’.” It’s the type of mid-interview interruption that she’s earned the right to make at this point in her career, she jokes.
TV SeriesSFGate

For 'Mare of Easttown's' Director and DP, Character Was More Important Than Complex Camera Movement

In many ways, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” told two stories: one was a gripping, small-town murder mystery and the other was an exploration of grief and guilt for a mother, the titular Mare (played by Kate Winslet), who lost her son too young. Both pieces of the overall limited series were deeply emotional but, as director Craig Zobel puts it, “humanistic,” and therefore the show’s visual complexity came from the crew and actors challenging themselves.
Posted by
Deadline

Why Kate Winslet Committed To ‘Mare Of Easttown’ On Two Scripts & No Idea How Crime Thriller Would End – Contenders TV: The Nominees

The HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, which received a whopping 16 Emmy nominations this year, got off to such a compelling start with a title character so strong that Kate Winslet admitted in a chat for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event that she needed to read only two of the seven episodes created and written by Brad Ingelsby to commit. Winslet was joined in the panel by Ingelsby and Craig Zobel, who helmed all the episodes. “I had no idea how it was going to end,” Winslet said. “That was truly wonderful, because it meant I was responding...
MoviesFirst Showing

Kate Winslet Narrates the Doc 'Eating Our Way to Extinction' Trailer

"Time is running out." Broxstar Productions has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Eating Our Way to Extinction, executive produced by and featuring narration from Kate Winslet. Yet another film addressing the most important problem of our lives - climate change and ecological collapse. Featuring globally renowned figures and the worlds leading scientists, this film will take you on a journey - a powerful insight that opens the lid on the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. Both entertaining and harrowing, this controversial doc film will make you never look at the food industry in the same way again. Leonardo DiCaprio states: "This is the film future generations will be wishing everyone watched today." This trailer doesn't exactly reveal what the big "elephant in the room" is about, but it seems clear that the focus is on factory farming and these destructive industries that are unable to step back & change their ways. I think it's more necessary every single day for films like this to make us stop & think about what's really going on.
Posted by
GoldDerby

Kate Winslet on playing and producing ‘Mare of Easttown’: ‘I wanted it to absolutely feel like a community’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Kate Winslet has earned two Emmy nominations for the hit HBO series “Mare of Easttown.” She contends both for TV Movie/Limited Actress (a category she won a decade ago for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce”) and as one of the producers of this riveting crime drama. After more than two decades in the business, this marked her first time working behind the camera. The Oscar-winning actress explained her decision thus: “I wanted all of the actors to feel that they had a leader and that the crew to feel that there was an executive producer always present. It was such a big...

