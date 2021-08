The Eagles starters will play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Exactly how long, well, Nick Sirianni isn’t quite sure, yet. “We’re still talking through that every day,” said the Eagles coach. “Everybody’s in a little different scenario, so for me to say the starters are playing this many (snaps), we’ve discussed everybody, and everybody has their own little scenario that we’re doing. So, expect everybody to play, for the most part. That’s in constant discussion.”