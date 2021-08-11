Fred slightly weaker over Dominican Republic, possible weekend impacts for SWFL

Tropical Storm Fred is a little weaker as it interacts with the Dominican Republic. It will continue west-northwest over Hispaniola at 15 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are down to 40 mph, though further weakening is possible. Fred is a small tropical storm with tropical storm force winds only extending 60 miles out from the center.

The extent to which Fred weakens will depend largely on how much it is disrupted by the Hispaniola mountains. Even if it is weakened back into a tropical depression, it has the chance to regain tropical storm strength by late tomorrow.

It will likely reach our vicinity by Saturday or Sunday. At this point, all of Southwest Florida remains in the cone of concern.

There is fairly good model agreement that Fred may not make direct landfall in Southwest Florida, and overall agreement keeps it as a tropical storm in the Gulf.

Whether or not Fred is very strong in the Gulf doesn’t amount to much at this time. Fred has the potential to be a decent rainmaker for the area through the weekend.

We are monitoring another tropical wave farther out in the Atlantic. It has a medium chance of development over the next several days.

Be sure to check back with ABC7 as we continue to provide the latest updates on Tropical Storm Fred.