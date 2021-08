SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Bianca Brown has been named chief program officer at Education Foundation of Sarasota County. As CPO, Brown will oversee all student and teacher services. She also will work to develop programs, and to support the Education Foundation’s vision to prepare each and every student for life. Brown comes to Sarasota County fresh off working for Orange County public schools. During her career she has worked in Florida and Louisiana schools as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and school principal.