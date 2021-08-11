Cancel
‘He’s Nelson forever’: Dog adopted, named after deputy dog warden who was stabbed saving him

27 First News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave has gotten some inspiration as he recovers from being stabbed on the job. The dog he was trying to help has been named Nelson.

