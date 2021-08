Since the summer transfer window opened, Real Madrid fans were waiting until August and we’re here. Why the wait? Several sources (both trustworthy and not) have reported that the club will be making moves for Kylian Mbappe during this month and yet again, hope was given to many Madridistas regarding the arrival of a player they have spent years dreaming about. Will it happen? We still don’t know. However, that’s not to say that Paris Saint-Germain do not have good reasons to go forward with the sale.