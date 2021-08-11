Having Mare withdrawals? Kate Winslet is talking about going back to Easttown

“The perfect Hollywood woman is a myth, so I’d rather be someone who is accessible to other women.”. “I’ve been dealing with ‘Zoom face’ just as much as everyone else,” Kate Winslet tells me over — what else — a Zoom call. She’s referring to the recently coined term that describes the psychological toll of staring at our own faces during frequent video meetings over the past year, leading many to the discovery of facial imperfections that, prior to 2020, they were completely oblivious to. For some, it’s been a new forehead wrinkle or two that can’t be unseen. For Winslet, ‘Zoom face’ has led her to ponder the peculiarity of her eyebrows in relation to one another — at least according to her. “I’ve been noticing that one eyebrow is lower than the other, and if I’m really tired, it’s way lower,” she says. I reassure her that brows are meant to be cousins, not twins, anyway, and with a laugh she immediately snaps out of having a single care about the placement of her eyebrows and into the self-deprecating humour that she’s known for. “It’s funny, I’ll be in the middle of an interview and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry but I just noticed that my left eyebrow has fallen halfway down my face’.” It’s the type of mid-interview interruption that she’s earned the right to make at this point in her career, she jokes.