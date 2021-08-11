Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Having Mare withdrawals? Kate Winslet is talking about going back to Easttown

By GLENN WHIPP
The State
 8 days ago

"Actors talking about their process can be so f— tedious. You go, 'Shut up. You're just a f— actor." Coming from Kate WInslet, this is both a preface and a warning, a self-aware salvo telling you that she's about to dig into how Mare Sheehan— the gruff, opinionated, vape-smoking, hoagie-eating detective she played so memorably in the HBO limited series "Mare of Easttown" — got under her skin in ways that made it hard to let go. Not just hard. Almost impossible.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Steven Soderbergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense And Sensibility#Titanic#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy-nominated producers revealed: Kaley Cuoco, Kate Winslet among actors with additional bid while Courteney Cox is a nominee at last

While the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced weeks ago, the Television Academy just now released the list of nominated producers in the various program categories after the usual vetting process. With the ever-increasing number of actors who also produce, write and/or direct their own shows, there are expectedly a decent amount of recognizable names on the list. Many are also nominated in the acting categories, with their producing credit giving them yet another chance to win Emmy gold in September. Best Comedy Series features a number of stars pulling double duty as producers, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee...
TV Serieskeengamer.com

7 Mystery TV Shows Like Mare of Easttown

There are no TV shows that are exactly like the thrilling Mare of Easttown. HBO hit it out of the park with this mystery-drama. It left fans guessing up until the very end at the identity of the killer, but this wasn’t the only element that made its finale the most-watched episode of any HBO original series on HBO Max. Kate Winslet’s portrayal as Mare, a troubled detective of Easttown, helped carry the drama and action segments in equal fashion.
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

4 reasons why you shouldn’t sleep on ‘Mare of Easttown’ to win the Best Limited Series Emmy

After becoming a massive hit following its October debut and sweeping the winter awards, “The Queen’s Gambit” topped our Emmy odds for Best Limited Series the entire way through the nominations phase. Even though it’s been able to retain its lead post-nominations, the gap between it and No. 2, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” is slowly narrowing. Below, I lay out four reasons why you shouldn’t be surprised if “Mare” snatches the “Queen’s” seemingly predestined crown. 1. It has across-the-board support “Mare” raked in 16 nominations, of which seven are above the line, where it’s shortlisted for limited series, actress (Kate Winslet), supporting...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For HBO’s ‘Mare Of Easttown’ & A Q&A With Creator-Writer Brad Ingelsby

HBO’s Mare of Easttown, nominated for 16 Emmys this year including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, kept the audience on the edge of their seats with a mystery filled with twists and turns. Kate Winslet stars as Detective Mare Sheehan as she investigates the grisly murder of a teenage mother in her small town. Winslet is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series category for her role in the seven-episode drama. The season finale, titled “Sacrament” and written by series creator Brad Ingelsby, is a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited of Anthology...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Mare of Easttown’ Creator Brad Ingelsby on Moving from Movies to TV, Season 2 Plans, and More

Look at the movies written by Brad Ingelsby and you see the grounded working class sensibility that created HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown.” In his first crack at creating a television series, the seven-episode drama broke out with 16 Primetime Emmy nominations — enough to challenge frontrunner “The Queen’s Gambit.” Eight years ago, finicky movie star Christian Bale was so impressed with Ingelsby’s script for Pennsylvania rust-belt drama “Out of the Furnace” (2013) that he signed on to play Rodney Baze, a stoic, hard-working factory welder trapped in an unforgiving steel mill town. And Ben Affleck ran with Ingelsby’s grieving,...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Why Making Mare of Easttown Was “a Shock to the System”

Creator Brad Ingelsby talks about building a mystery, hate mail, and the possibility of a second season. Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby didn’t dream of living in Hollywood, let alone becoming a successful showrunner—so how did he end up with one of the most surprising hit series of 2021?
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Mark Roybal interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ executive producer

Mark Roybal has been wanting to work with “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Inglesby for more than a decade. They got close with Inglesby’s feature script, “Nancy and Danny” but it took this seven-part TV show to bring them together. They were rewarded for their effort with record ratings and a whopping 16 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Roybal recalls that they watched the nominations announcement together and “we were so thrilled for the cast but also for everyone else involved, all the artisans below-the-line.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean Smart’s Costumes in ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Are as Different as Her Performances

Whether starring in HBO Max’s cutting comedy Hacks or stealing scenes in HBO’s gritty limited series Mare of Easttown, Jean Smart conveys a complicated, resilient and sharply funny powerhouse the second she hits the screen. Earning Emmy nominations for both roles, Smart endears while dropping wry jokes, either because it’s her official job as a Vegas stand-up or simply because she’s providing welcome comic relief in the family kitchen. Smart’s distinct costumes also help illustrate layered character stories — and earned the shows’ respective costume designers, Kathleen Felix-Hager and Meghan Kasperlik, nods in the contemporary category. “People don’t understand how important...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Mare of Easttown,' 'WandaVision,' 'The Queens Gambit' Characters Come With Extraordinary Expectations

Ever since she made a championship-winning basket in high school, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) was the golden girl of the Easttown community, Miss Lady Hawk herself. A small-town cop when HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” introduces her, she has been regarded as a hero. But she is failing to live up to her neighbors’ and her own lofty expectations, unable to grieve the death of her son and solve the case of a missing teenager. “What’s interesting to me is that she had always embraced the title of being a hero. As much as she complains about it, she’s allowed the community to have this image of her over the years. And now we drop into her life at this exact moment when the facade is crumbling,” says “Mare of Easttown” showrunner Brad Ingelsby. He wanted to write a character who still viewed herself as a “bedrock” of her community, despite that rock displaying serious faults. “She hasn’t been able to solve the case of Katie, so the community that embraced her is now starting to turn on her.”
TV SeriesHBO Watch

A MARE OF EASTTOWN Season Two or Not?

This post is generated for two reasons. One, MARE OF EASTTOWN was an acclaimed limited series for HBO and the production companies involved and two, because which projects deserve to continue has been a question for HBO as of late. I will address that first reason but let’s look at...
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

Kate Winslet Is Bringing Her Famously Self-Deprecating Humour to the Beauty Industry

“The perfect Hollywood woman is a myth, so I’d rather be someone who is accessible to other women.”. “I’ve been dealing with ‘Zoom face’ just as much as everyone else,” Kate Winslet tells me over — what else — a Zoom call. She’s referring to the recently coined term that describes the psychological toll of staring at our own faces during frequent video meetings over the past year, leading many to the discovery of facial imperfections that, prior to 2020, they were completely oblivious to. For some, it’s been a new forehead wrinkle or two that can’t be unseen. For Winslet, ‘Zoom face’ has led her to ponder the peculiarity of her eyebrows in relation to one another — at least according to her. “I’ve been noticing that one eyebrow is lower than the other, and if I’m really tired, it’s way lower,” she says. I reassure her that brows are meant to be cousins, not twins, anyway, and with a laugh she immediately snaps out of having a single care about the placement of her eyebrows and into the self-deprecating humour that she’s known for. “It’s funny, I’ll be in the middle of an interview and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry but I just noticed that my left eyebrow has fallen halfway down my face’.” It’s the type of mid-interview interruption that she’s earned the right to make at this point in her career, she jokes.
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Mare of Easttown’ executive producer Mark Roybal: ‘It’s a throwback to when we did have those water cooler moments’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Mark Roybal has been wanting to work with “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Inglesby for more than a decade. They got close with Inglesby’s feature script, “Nancy and Danny” but it took this seven-part TV show to bring them together. They were rewarded for their effort with record ratings and a whopping 16 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series. Roybal recalls that they watched the nominations announcement together and “we were so thrilled for the cast but also for everyone else involved, all the artisans below-the-line.” The executive producer credits the writer for crafting a story that was so compelling. “I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Kate Winslet on recruiting Julianne Nicholson to Mare of Easttown: "I just kept begging her to say YES"

Winslet says as executive producer on the HBO drama, she had the opportunity to cast an actress she had long admired to play Lori, her character’s best friend. “I just felt that the qualities she possesses as a woman, as a mother, and as an actress combined meant that it would be a serious win if she would consider playing Lori Ross,” Winslet tells the Boston Globe via e-mail. “I just kept begging her to say YES.” Nicholson admits she didn't initially accept the role, even after reading the scripts for the first six episodes. “I was probably looking for a chunkier role, sizewise,” she says. But then came the call from Winslet and the script of the seventh episode — ”it all comes together,” Nicholson says, this “show about friendship and motherhood and grief” — and she was in.
TV SeriesSFGate

For 'Mare of Easttown's' Director and DP, Character Was More Important Than Complex Camera Movement

In many ways, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” told two stories: one was a gripping, small-town murder mystery and the other was an exploration of grief and guilt for a mother, the titular Mare (played by Kate Winslet), who lost her son too young. Both pieces of the overall limited series were deeply emotional but, as director Craig Zobel puts it, “humanistic,” and therefore the show’s visual complexity came from the crew and actors challenging themselves.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Why Kate Winslet Committed To ‘Mare Of Easttown’ On Two Scripts & No Idea How Crime Thriller Would End – Contenders TV: The Nominees

The HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, which received a whopping 16 Emmy nominations this year, got off to such a compelling start with a title character so strong that Kate Winslet admitted in a chat for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event that she needed to read only two of the seven episodes created and written by Brad Ingelsby to commit. Winslet was joined in the panel by Ingelsby and Craig Zobel, who helmed all the episodes. “I had no idea how it was going to end,” Winslet said. “That was truly wonderful, because it meant I was responding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy