Repubblica: Pioli still hopeful Atalanta forward will sign despite rumours of Gasperini meeting

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has not given up on the prospect of welcoming Josip Ilicic into his squad, according to a report. It was reported by Sky (via MilanNews) that Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini held a meeting with Ilicic yesterday morning to discuss his future. The coach expressed his desire to keep him at the club and to bet on him, while the player said he would more than willingly stay in Bergamo, so the idea of Ilicic being a new signing for Milan has become less likely.

