‘Vaccine or Test’ Requirement for ​State Employees in Health Care & High-Risk Congregate Facilities

Encourages State Employees to Get Vaccinated with Incentive. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday announced that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 7, 2021. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Additionally, beginning September 7, all new external hires in these facilities must be vaccinated before commencing employment.