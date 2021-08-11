Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

‘Vaccine or Test’ Requirement for ​State Employees in Health Care & High-Risk Congregate Facilities

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncourages State Employees to Get Vaccinated with Incentive. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday announced that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 7, 2021. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Additionally, beginning September 7, all new external hires in these facilities must be vaccinated before commencing employment.

