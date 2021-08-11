Jackson signs new deal to stay with Pistons

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has re-signed guard Cory Joseph. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Joseph, 6-3, 200, averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes over 19 games (11 starts) as a Piston. Overall, Joseph played in 63 games in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes with Sacramento and Detroit. He was acquired by the Pistons, along with draft considerations, from the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 25, 2021 in exchange for guard Delon Wright.
