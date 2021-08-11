Cancel
NBA

Jackson signs new deal to stay with Pistons

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Guard Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit Free Press reports Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. He joined the Pistons on a two-way deal last December.

