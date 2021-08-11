Correa’s Agent Lucci in Constant Talks With Lazio & Inter to Try & Close Out a Deal

Inter’s top target to replace the departing Romelu Lukaku is Roma’s Edin Dzeko and they may sign Lazio’s Joaquin Correa as well. As reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the Nerazzurri have agreed an €115 million deal with Chelsea for the transfer of the 27-year-old Lukaku, meaning that they need to find some new forwards before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.