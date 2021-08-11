Cancel
Correa’s Agent Lucci in Constant Talks With Lazio & Inter to Try & Close Out a Deal

By Apollo Heyes
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazio forward Joaquin Correa’s agent Alessandro Lucci is working hard to secure the player’s move to Inter. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Argentinian forward is getting closer and closer to joining Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri, even if Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito doesn’t want to sell him for anything less than €40 million.

