Do you feel alive? Did you feel it at the final whistle? I do and certainly did. Liverpool are back on the march with a 3-0 thrashing of Norwich City in the first game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Most people expected Liverpool to win today, even by multiple goals, but even then the Reds came out with a statement. It’s only Norwich, the recently promoted club who holds the record for being relegated the most times from the Premier League, sure. But who they beat doesn’t really matter because it’s how they did it. Liverpool are back to making you feel alive again.