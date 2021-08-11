Access to delectable treats such as ice cream and candy typically bring about much joy and excitement.

But what if having such access brought with it an overwhelming anxiety?

That’s the case for 22-year-old Samuel Malott, who is diagnosed with a rare chromosomal abnormality called Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes low muscle tone and impairs signaling between the Grand Haven man’s brain and the stomach.

In other words, Malott has dealt with intense cravings of food for the majority of his life, with no sensation of being filled to tell him to stop.

“I get really anxious knowing there’s access (to food),” he said. “I feel ashamed if I’m able to get it.”

Another byproduct of his condition is that Sam thrives in situations with intense structure and discipline, which has led to his tremendous success in Taekwondo – a form of martial arts.

He’s enjoyed success in the sport, earning a second-degree black belt, two Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) national titles, a Michigan AAU gold medal, and a ticket punched to the 2022 Virtus Americas Regional Games in Brazil and the 2023 Virtus Global Games in France. It’s safe to say Sam has defied all expectations.

“Taekwondo is my favorite,” he said. “It’s been the best thing that’s happened to me.”

Overcoming challenges

Due to a slow metabolism, Sam is susceptible to morbid obesity, and any accidental consumption in a single binge could fatally rupture his stomach. Coupled with a list of diagnoses that spans from bilateral hip dysplasia to a 95-degree curve in his spine in battling scoliosis, and it’s safe to say the chips have been stacked up against him.

But there’s one Bible verse that Malott has engrained in his mind to catapult him past challenges – Phillipeans 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Sam’s mother, Sara Malott, is thankful she gave birth to her first of two sons in Ann Arbor, where some of the best doctors in the country are employed. Sara, a nurse, had her son diagnosed at just nine days old. That gave Sara and her husband, Brad Malott, fuel and ammunition to attack a disease most can’t seem to grasp.

“Oftentimes, this disease goes undiagnosed,” Sara said. “It was a true blessing to be in a position where we were with incredible doctors and specialists. We’ve always prepared for the worst and hoped for the best.”

People with Prader-Willi are prone to troubles with empathizing, to obsessive thinking, and to dismay over slight changes in plans.

Sam was given synthetic human growth hormone (HGH) at a very young age to make a significant difference in muscle strength and growth. He remains spry and healthy – his disease would not be obvious to a passerby.

Finding his strengths

With the Malotts’ fuel and Sam’s driven determination and strength, they’ve spearheaded a disease, achieving utmost success in Taekwondo.

Sam has more than a decade of experience in the sport, starting with nine-plus years at Chan’s Martial Arts in Holland. But once he decided to transition to Lakeshore Taekwondo Academy (LTA) in Grand Haven, he flourished. He’s now a certified instructor at LTA, and credits his growth and success to master instructor Brad Deminck.

“Master Brad has worked with me to get my black belt and helped me compete at the highest level,” Sam said.

Deminck has worked with Sam to find his niche form, Poomsae, a defined pattern of defense-and-attack mechanisms.

“It’s really kind of neat how the structure of this program helps to build confidence,” Brad Malott said. “You can see this sense of accomplishment and satisfaction from Sam, and it really makes a difference.”

A part of the community

But it hasn’t stopped there. Sam is an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and a paraprofessional in Jaime Oppenlander’s special-education classroom at White Pines Intermediate School.

“I love the kids in Jaime’s classroom, along with my colleagues,” Sam said.

It’s the specific rules and regulations that Sam thrives under, including a rich support system with the Grand Haven community.

“We’re big on trying to do everything ourselves,” Sara Malott said, “but this isn’t something we can do alone. I can’t say enough about the support of our community and what they’ve done to help Sam.”

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association gave the Malotts a solid foundation for preparation, but after a few days attending conferences, it was time to take matters into their own hands.

“I hope people realize that this syndrome doesn’t define you – you define your syndrome,” Sam said.

Sam’s vision to overcome has inspired many, with the power of always hoping for the best.

“We just stay optimistic,” Sara said. “He’s just exceeded anything we’ve ever dreamed and honestly amazing.”

“I hope I’m an example of hope and positivity,” Sam said, “that any negativity can be brushed away toward a brighter tomorrow.”