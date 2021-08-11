Celtic’s Australian Stein – “There is something exciting around the corner”

Celtic started strongly but Scott Brown was spurned by an excellent save from David Goresh after just two minutes. However, the Celts had their reward after just 9 minutes. Scott Sinclair rushed onto a pass only to be clattered by the Be’er Sheva goalie. Tom Rogic followed up and calmly netted to send the support wild. For all the pressure, Celtic could not find a second as the game ticked towards halftime. James Forrest put a tempting cross into the box for Leigh Griffiths to header the ball into the corner.