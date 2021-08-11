Celtic’s Australian Stein – “There is something exciting around the corner”
Ange Postecoglou reckons that his captain Callum McGregor showed great leadership at the end of the 6-0 thrashing of Dundee on Sunday but pulling his teammates together for a pretty unique full-time Huddle to tell them that the rewards at playing this type of football at this stadium will be enormous and that if they thought that it was a noisy playing in front of 25k supporters wait until they hear the Celtic Noise on. Thursday night…www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0