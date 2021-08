These days if you bring a 700 horsepower Ford Mustang to the strip, you'll usually be at the slower end of the field. Why? Electric cars. We've all seen how Tesla cars dominate at the drag strip, and the bad news is that electric cars are only getting faster. Much faster. The latest EV to make world headlines is the insanely fast Rimac Nevera. This all-electric wunderkind has already broken world records and it's barely on the road yet. It's greatest competitor currently has to be the Tesla Model S Plaid, with the two vying for claims as the fastest accelerating production cars and quickest down the quarter mile. And, as we saw earlier this week, the Nevera had no problem smashing its quarter-mile record. Now we get to see the two go head-to-head thanks to the DragTimes YouTube channel.