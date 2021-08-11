Cancel
Eng vs Ind: Hosts add Saqib Mahmood in squad as cover

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], August 11 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the team squad as a cover for the upcoming second Test against India, beginning Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Spinner Dominic Bess will leave the squad...

