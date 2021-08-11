Surprise name could arrive in Milan’s playmaker pursuit but Chelsea man remains a target

AC Milan are looking to close a deal for Alessandro Florenzi soon but they have a Barcelona defender in mind as a back-up plan, a report claims. According to the latest from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Milan are working to close Florenzi’s arrival as soon as possible, but still keeps other tracks open in case the deal with Roma does not go through. The Italian is the first choice target to become the new deputy to Davide Calabria but, as with most operations, there is an alternative plan in mind.