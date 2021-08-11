Cancel
Surprise name could arrive in Milan’s playmaker pursuit but Chelsea man remains a target

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan will only sign a new playmaker towards the end of the month with Hakim Ziyech’s name still one appreciated by the management, a report claims. MilanNews writes that Milan will welcome a new attacking midfielder at the end of the window when the market conditions change. The profiles have already been identified for some time but the economic conditions necessary to sign a replacement for Calhanoglu that is of the right quality remains difficult at the moment.

AC Milan are hoping for a big-name last minute signing to give a boost to the whole squad ahead of the new season, according to a report. Today’s edition of Corriere della Sera (via MilanLive) reveals that Milan have not given up on signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, a player who has been the dream of the management all summer because of his technical qualities and characteristics. Not only that, but he can play as both an attacking midfielder and as a right winger if needed.

