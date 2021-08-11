Milan one step away from closing €10m deal for midfield reinforcement – the details
AC Milan are very close to being able to announce the signing of Yacine Adli from Bordeaux, according to a report. Calciomercato.com reports that Milan are ‘one step away’ from completing a deal for Adli, as the Rossoneri have stepped on the accelerator. Contacts in the last few hours have been very positive and the operation is therefore close to closing, with Milan set to bolster their midfield.www.yardbarker.com
