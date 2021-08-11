Milan one step away from closing €10m deal for midfield reinforcement – the details

Tiémoué Bakayoko is suddenly very popular in the rumor mill once again — and possibly not just because the likes of Fabrizio Romano must keep the wheels turning and churning — with renewed talk of AC Milan negotiations coming hot on the heels of supposed interest from Stade Rennais. (Meanwhile, Alfredo Pedullà notes that Napoli have definitely dropped out of the race, again, due to financial considerations, and Juventus will obviously also not follow up on their obviously nonsense interest either after agreeing a deal for Manuel Locatelli of Sassuolo.)